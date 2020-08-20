GREENSBURG – A variety of healthcare-related services are available to low income Decatur County residents who have no or inadequate insurance.
Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County, 415 E. Montgomery Road, Greensburg, is a doctor’s office that sees patients young and old alike.
“We take care of acute and chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and we are able to do sports, school and pre-employment physicals, just for a few examples,” Rosie Stier, an RN and the Director at the clinic. “We have many local physicians that volunteer their time at the clinic after working their full-time jobs to see those in need. We also have several invaluable dentists that see Decatur County residents who have no insurance and are in need of dental health.”
Other services available in addition to those mentioned include physical exams, and treatment for minor illnesses.
Services at Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County are available to all Decatur County residents who meet the federal government’s income guidelines. Stier suggests those who aren’t sure if they qualify call the clinic at 812-663-7707 for more information.
The clinic employees approximately 20 people, most of them work part-time. Of those, five are paid and 15 are volunteers. In addition, the clinic operates with an all-volunteer board of directors.
Patients that meet federal income guidelines may visit the clinic for $10. Those planning to visit should call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Besides the $10 per visit office charge, the clinic is funded by the Decatur County United Fund, Decatur County Community Foundation, Tri Kappa, several local churches, private donors, and the Decatur County Council.
“We need donations,” Stier said. “For next year our United Fund funding has been drastically reduced. We are also in need of kind and caring volunteers to help with clinic operations.”
Monetary donations may be mailed directly to the clinic.
Anyone with an interest in donating time or talent is encouraged to call the clinic at the number listed above.
“We are a nonprofit organization that was started in 1984,” Stier said. “Our focus has changed over the years as needs have changed. We are available to help those in Decatur County in need of medical and dental care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.