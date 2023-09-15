GREENSBURG – Lowe’s Pellets & Grain, 2372 W. Ind. 46, is marking 60 years of doing business in Decatur County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday by hosting a Customer Appreciation Day.
The event will feature a pork chop lunch, live music, tours of the feed mill, bounce houses for the kiddos, door prizes and more.
“We are excited to be celebrating 60 years of being in this community and having the opportunity to work with the farmers in our area,” Kristy Lowe, who along with husband Alan owns the business, said.
According to Kristy, just over 60 years ago the late Floyd and Elizabeth Lowe began what would become their shared life’s work and enduring legacy: Lowe’s Pellets & Grain, Inc. In the 60 years since, much has changed in the business Floyd and Elizabeth entered with their fledgling operation, though the three tenets on which they built this business remain as steadfast as ever: quality, integrity and service.
It was this foundation of a focus on customer satisfaction, combined with a good deal of foresight and business savvy, that paved the way for an agriculture operation that essentially defines business success in a small town. And the Lowe family wouldn’t have it any other way.
Floyd received backing through 10 original shareholders from the outset, all Decatur County farmers. They believed in Floyd’s vision of the future of agriculture for their area, which fit Elizabeth’s keen business sense. It was a match that not only got the company off the ground, but managed to set the stage for long-term success in the process.
Floyd saw a need for a pelleted feed mill in Decatur County, realizing this process resulted in a 20% increase in feed efficiency. The corporation was organized in January 1963 and construction on the feed mill began mere months later. By the fall, manufacturing had already begun, and the doors opened as a satellite company for Honnegger’s Feeds, based out of Illinois.
The calendar barely had time to turn to 1964 before Floyd saw his growing business was already in need of more on- site grain storage. This led to the construction of a grain elevator capable of housing 350,000 bushels.
In the first decade of operations, Floyd and Elizabeth managed to add fertilizer sales and applications to the business, in addition to offering propane gas, seeds and chemicals. Floyd also began selling confinement hog buildings, which he designed and built. During his lifetime, Floyd designed and built more than 500 confinement hog buildings, many of which are still in use today. Floyd felt this endeavor would secure business for the company, though he and Elizabeth’s focus remained centered in grain handling and feed manufacturing.
By the early 1970s, Floyd and Elizabeth’s sons had taken the reins of the company as shareholders, meaning Lowe’s Pellets & Grain was in the hands of a single family. Moreover, the company severed ties with Honnegger’s Feeds and became an independent manufacturer of complete feeds. It was at this time, specifically in 1972, when the company partnered with Carl S. Akey, using his nutrition line.
Independent and well on its way to being a major player in several different aspects of agricultural sales, Lowe’s expanded by adding an additional 400,000 bushels of storage in the mid ‘70s. Twenty years later, the company added another 275,000 bushels of storage. Today’s storage capacity allows for more than a million bushels of grain to be stored on site.
While Floyd and Elizabeth remained active in the business well into their 80s, they enjoyed seeing their sons – David, Dale and Don – follow in their footsteps. Don’s vision of the company led to significant expansion, branching out with new operations in Kentucky, Ohio and the northern part of Tennessee. During his days of leadership, Don oversaw some of the greatest growth for the company. Upon his passing in 2011, ownership passed to a third generation – a rarity in any business—that today hopes to continue the proud tradition of the company.
Alan Lowe, Don’s son, serves as President and Chief Operating Office of today’s Lowe’s Pellets & Grain, Inc. Alan and Kristy, who serves as the Communications Director, their son Eric (4th generation coming home), and more than 33 employees split between two shifts, manage the tonnage moving through the feed mill each day. Backed by top nutritionists, they pride themselves on making feeds for every need: swine, dairy, beef, goat, poultry, sheep, rabbit and horse. All their products are made fresh, and locally, to ensure the highest quality feed on the farm.
But no company, no matter how efficient, can exist without a base of loyal customers, and it is those patrons to whom the Lowe family most wish to express appreciation. Ever grateful, the Lowe family thanks their many customers for their loyalty and support through the years.
Kristy attributes the business’s long-running success to three things: “God’s guiding hand and abundant blessings; the relationship we have with our customers, we work with some of the best; and adhering to our motto of quality, integrity and service.”
“We firmly believe our company is a resource God has given us to use, along with our time, talent and energy, to responsibly serve others to the benefit of our families, our community, and the agriculture industry of which we are a part,” she continued. “In all we do, we strive to develop and product high quality feed, with honesty and integrity, such that we can enable our customers to improve and maintain their operations and maximize their potential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.