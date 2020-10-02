STATEHOUSE - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch today announced 479 organizations will receive almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program. This initiative is made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
"These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state," Crouch said. "I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana's tourism economy, get this funding."
The Heart of Rushville was one of the organizations selected to receive the grant. The local group is set to receive $6,738.89 to help with lost funds due to cancelations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Heart of Rushville is pleased to receive this grant from OCRA. It will help to recoup money lost by The Heart due to COVID-19. The concert series had already paid booking fees for concerts and The Heart has spent money on licensing fees for movies at The Princess,” Joe Rathz said. “This grant money will allow us to bring more programming to the community this fall and winter. We want to thank the City of Rushville and particularly Mason Gordon who was key in helping us obtain this grant."
"Ensuring the arts and cultural community can survive is what this grant will do for so many organizations across the state," Lewis Ricci, IAC's Executive Director, said. "This funding can help bridge the gap."
"The tourism and hospitality industry is one of the leading economic sectors in Indiana, contributing over $37 billion to the state's gross domestic product," Elaine Bedel, IDDC's Secretary and CEO, said. "These funds will help the Destination Marketing Organizations lead the recovery of our leisure and travel related economy."
Award amounts were determined by a formula which included factors for budget size, previous amounts of CARES Act funding received and amount of eligible expenses, resulting in an equitable distribution to organizations in all areas of the state.
