SWITZERLAND COUNTY - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented checks to Jackson County Rural Electric Membership Corp. and SEI Communications on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Belterra Resort Casino.
Jackson County REMC received $431,582 for two Jennings County broadband projects to expand broadband to 281 unserved locations.
SEI Communications received $12,997,889 for four broadband projects impacting 3,237 households, 285 businesses and 90 anchor institutions in Dearborn, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties.
- Information provided
