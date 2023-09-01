INDIANAPOLIS - The Lux family received the Hoosier Homestead Award at this year's Indiana State Fair.
The Lux family farm was presented the Centennial Award, which is given to farms that remain in the same family for 100 years.
The farm involved is located in Shelby County, at 4004 S. CR 250 E., but the Lux family lives in Decatur County.
Peter J. Lux purchased the farm in 1916. From him, the farm went to Maurice and Frank Lux. Between the three of them they had six Corn King Championships.
The farm then went to Jack and Nancy Lux. Jack passed away and Nancy still owns the farm.
"This means so much to my family," Suzie (Lux) Beagle of Decatur County said. "My dad was be so proud to be a farmer. He worked so hard on that farm, and with it being my great-grandfather's and my grandpa had owned it and so did my uncle. It's just so nice to know we've had it in the family that long."
In addition to the number of years requirement involved, to qualify for the Hoosier Homestead Award the farm must currently be at least 20 acres. If the farm is less than 20 acres it must gross at least $1,000 a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.