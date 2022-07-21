RUSHVILLE/GREENSBURG - For 15 years a group of volunteers from Rush County, led by Jon Lykins, has hosted a benefit golf outing designed to assist local families in need.
To date, this effort has raised more than $205,000 for individuals and families suffering a medical challenge of some kind and all the bills that go with treatment of those challenges.
Last year's effort raised $27,000 and organizers are hoping to top that in 2022.
This year's Lykin's Annual Charity Golf Outing is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start. After many years of conducting the outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville, the event was moved to the Greensburg County Club last year and it will again take place on that course this year.
At present, organizers are seeking individuals and teams interested in participating as well as hole sponsors, persons and businesses in purchasing tee ads, gifts for participants, and anyone interested in helping by making a monetary contribution.
Lykins indicated those involved in this annual campaign are in it for the right reason.
"When you see their faces when you give them the money you understand how much they appreciate it," he said. "I guess we just like helping people. It just makes you feel good knowing you've made their life a little easier."
Proceeds from this year's outing will benefit Crystal Tapp and Derek Briscoe.
Crystal is battling Postpardon Cardio Myopathy and is in need of a heart transplant.
On August 10, 2021, Tapp gave birth to a son, Chase, and was diagnosed with heart failure.
"I have been in the hospital four times trying different drug regimens, but they would work for a little while and then stop working," Crystal said. "I would retain water and it wold cause shortness of breath and loss of appetite. I was told I need a heart transplant."
Last year, in May 2020, Derek was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 19. He underwent surgery within three days and was told there was only a 15% chance the cancer would return.
In January of this year it did return, this time in his liver and lymph nodes. He underwent 12 weeks of chemotherapy and, again, his doctors thought the cancer was gone.
Sadly, he was recently told it's back, this time wrapped around his spine, and the young man again finds himself fighting for his life.
Tee ads are priced at $25 and the cost to sponsor a hole is $75. Donations large or small can be mailed to Jon Lykins, P.O. BOX 136, Glenwood, IN 46133.
For more information about sponsoring a hole, purchasing a tee ad or donating goods for the auction, contact Jon at 765-561-5261 or Mark Lykins at 765-561-4731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.