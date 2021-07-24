GREENSBURG – The annual Lykins Charity Golf Outing has a new location for 2021. This year the event will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The annual golf outing has helped many families faced with health challenges and has raised more than $177,000 over the last decade.
This year, all proceeds will benefit Rob McDaniel. Rob is facing Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer.
Cash donations can be made. There are also options of hole sponsors for $75 and tee ads for $25. Checks should be made payable to Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing. Contributions can be mailed to Jon Lykins, P.O. Box 136, Glenwood, IN 46133.
Last year’s outing helped Ruby Ingram, the Sheehan Cancer Center, Jesse James and the Billy Ray Goins Scholarship Fund.
Teams consist of six players. The cost is $50 per player.
Organizers are also asking golfers to bring a non-perishable item to be donated to the Rushville Food Bank.
For more information, contact Jon Lykins at (765) 561-5261, Mark Lykins at (765) 561-4731 or Cathy Rhoades at (765) 570-3656.
