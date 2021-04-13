STATEHOUSE — With the governor's signature, a bill co-authored by State Reps. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) supporting law enforcement and boosting accountability and transparency in policing is now law.
To ensure only the best officers are hired, Ziemke said House Enrolled Act 1006 requires police agencies to request an officer candidate's full employment records from their previous department. She said this will help departments better vet prospective candidates and identify bad actors. The law also requires all new recruits and current officers to participate in de-escalation training and provides additional flexibility to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board in order to address significant officer misconduct.
"This new law focuses on boosting transparency between our local departments and improving training programs and facilities for our officers," Ziemke said. "Increased record sharing will help departments identify bad actors who attempt to jump around from department to department, and also help officials hire the most qualified individuals."
Lyness said $70 million will also be invested to improve training programs and facility upgrades at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which has not been updated since the 1970s. Departments could apply for new state grants to purchase body-worn cameras for officers, once the new state budget proposal is signed into law.
"Public safety officials risk their lives daily to keep all Hoosiers safe," Lyness said. "This law provides our officers additional support, resources and funding to better serve our communities."
House Enrolled Act 1006 sailed through the legislative process, unanimously supported at every step by state lawmakers. The new law is also backed by the Indiana State Police, Indiana State Police Alliance, Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana Sheriffs' Association, Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and the Public Defender Commission.
State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) represents House District 68, which includes all of Union County and portions of Franklin and Dearborn counties.
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
