RUSHVILLE - Each year, M.o.R.E. for Kids hosts Bowl M.o.R.E. for Kids in February or March, its big fundraiser of the year. Organizers thought this year may not be the best to host an event indoors with COVID-19 concerns.
So, instead, the organization will host the M.o.R.E. for Kids Corn Hole and Disc Golf Tournament. The event is scheduled for May 16 at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater.
On May 16, there will be many activities for all ages.
The Disc Golf Tournament will have two separate sections, depending on players’ skill level. There will also be a competitive Corn Hole tournament. There will be raffle baskets and Ollie’s BBQ will be there as well.
The initial entry fee is $25 per player and $50 for a corn hole tournament. Organizers also encourage participants to try and raise more money to be donated to M.o.R.E. for Kids.
The two players raising the most money will be awarded prizes.
The disc golf tournament will be flex play time and players can come anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be two divisions. There will be a competitive sector for players that want to compete and have knowledge and experience in the sport. The other sector will be a FUNdraiser sector for players to come and have a good time while supporting the organization.
In the competitive sector, trophies will be presented for first and second place for men and first and second place for women. The FUNdraiser sector will be competing for prizes like a disc golf starter kit and gift cards.
The corn hole tournament will start at 1 p.m. and will be bracketed. There is room for 38 teams (76 players) to compete. Players will sign up as teams, but are charged individually. The team placing first will win $100 and second place will receive $60.
Raffle baskets will be at the event with tickets sold by singles or by an arms length. Items are still being collected, but include a Michael Kors purse, custom made Corn Hole Boards, a huge Family Game Night Bundle, and more.
“We encourage everyone of all ages and interests to come and join in on the fun. We post updates on our Facebook page, Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth. Our Facebook page also has a link to a google form to preregister for the events. We encourage pre registration for both events. Pre Registration for disc golf will help players get priority play the day of the event and will ensure that Corn Hole teams secure a spot for our tournament,” Peyton Simpkins noted. “However, we will have walk-ons for disc golf, and possibly Corn Hole depending on how many teams sign up for the Corn Hole tournament.”
“All of the money will go towards our organization and back to the kids. Our fundraisers help raise money for daily operations of our program, unique monthly outings for our kids to participate in, and background checks for all of our volunteers,” Simpkins added.
The vision of M.o.R.E. for Kids is to have successful mentoring relationships for all children who need and want them, contributing to better schools, stronger communities, and brighter futures. Organizers also want to provide unique experiences that encourage learning or opportunities that the children wouldn't otherwise have.
