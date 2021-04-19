RUSHVILLE - M.o.R.E. for Kids (Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth), formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rush County, held an etiquette dinner for the organization’s matches. Good table manners were reviewed with the kids and then they enjoyed a dinner catered by Lori Hoeing.
Also helping out were several Rush County First Responders. There were two individuals from the Rushville City Police Department, two from the Rushville Fire Department, two Indiana State Troopers and one from the Rush County Sheriff’s Department. These individuals volunteered their time to act as waiters for the attendees of the dinner.
April is National Volunteer Month. Rush County is blessed with individuals willing to volunteer, including the first responders who helped at the etiquette dinner.
According to the National Day Calendar website, April became National Volunteer Month as part of President George H. W. Bush's 1000 Points of Light campaign in 1991. Most organizations in small towns, rural counties and the largest cities would not function without volunteers.
Take time this month and thank those volunteering their time or reach out to some of Rush County’s great charitable organizations and become a volunteer yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.