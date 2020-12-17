As you know I am highlighting local businesses in Carthage that need and deserve our patronage during this gift giving season! Recently, I had the pleasure of visiting the M5 Family Farm in Carthage.
Angus/Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls and Heifers are the focus of this operation. Second generation local owners, Bruce and Linda Muegge, have added to the original family farm and grown the operation. The entire family has inherited a passion for farming and producing prime livestock. The farm and meat shop are located at 3824 S Binford Rd in Carthage.
Bruce and Linda have a multitude of help from their grown children on the farm. While they all have careers and do not live on the farm, any time help is needed for day-to-day farm needs or cattle handling they are there!
About their operation Linda said, “Chris, our son, is an experienced Ruminant Nutritionist, so we are very proactive in efficient and effective feed use to make sure we have the dietary support the cattle need to keep them strong and healthy with a focus on proper marbling for high quality beef cuts. His experience from Oklahoma State and Master’s from Purdue gives him quite the perspective for raising cattle. John, our son in law is a firefighter and a professional farrier. His experience with forging and steel work comes in very handy along with his equipment experience. With our daughters having young children they are now more focused on the Meat Store. Jordan is able to assist her husband Chris in many areas of photography, records and marketing but jumps right in as well to assist with the cattle. The kids are an indispensable part of successful day to day operations at the farm. “
Bruce and Linda are working to pass on to their children and grandchildren the knowledge that they have worked acquired over the years. They share a love of what they do, a sense of joy in a job well done, and a strong work ethic. Producing the best meat possible for their family and their customers is a responsibility that they all take seriously.
They also take pride in raising their cattle, maintaining a herd of strong easy calving cows, always improving bloodlines, and weaning calves to be on pasture until the cattle are finished out on grain to produce those tender cuts of meat.
The Muegges are involved with Midwest Beef Cattle Consultants. They host two events each year, a beef seminar in the fall and a bull sale each spring. In 2019, M5 Family Farms added an onsite shop where meat can be ordered and purchased. Once in the shop you will notice a plethora of products for sale including seasonal crafts and treats made by the entire family. PoohPolish Dog Shampoo, Goat Milk soap, baked treats, brisket rubs, and taco seasoning are some customer favorites.
Meat offerings include quarter, halves and whole beef for butcher or fresh freezer beef by the cut, born and raised on the farm. Butchering is done by a State approved processing facility. Customers can call or text (317) 696-1889 to order or to arrange a time to stop by and select cuts Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. M5 can also be found on Facebook by putting M5 Family Farms in the search engine.
Box specials are often posted on FaceBook. Besides shopping at their store, Leo’s Market and Eatery in Greenfield also carry an assortment of the M5 Family Farm meats and this Saturday, Dec. 19, M5 will be at the Christmas Bazaar from 2 to 5 p.m. with products.
If you haven’t planned Christmas dinner for the family yet, start a new tradition and treat them to a M5 Christmas Roast, Brisket or Steaks. As an added incentive all roasts are $7/pound until Christmas! Don’t forget there is more than just mouthwatering, tender, delicious meats at M5! Do yourself a favor and check them out. You won’t be sorry!
