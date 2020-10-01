FRANKLIN COUNTY - She was born in Cincinnati, but Ma Crow’s musical roots are in the mountains.
Like millions of other Appalachians during the early half of the 20th century, Crow’s parents migrated north in search of work. When she was a young girl, Crow moved with them back to their native East Tennessee. As an adult, she returned permanently to Cincinnati, but never forgot her years in Scott County.
“Growing up in Tennessee, I was introduced to different kinds of music, but I especially fell in love with old-time music,” she said. “My mother and father were musicians. The church was also a big influence.”
Crow learned to play guitar at an early age. Her love of music evolved into a lifetime of performing solo and with different groups. Her band, Ma Crow & Company, is scheduled to perform on Saturday, October 17 at the Opry Barn in Metamora.
Audience members can expect an evening of bluegrass and old-timey music including, perhaps, a few tunes from the award-winning movie The Mountain Minor, in which Crow has an important role.
The film is about an Eastern Kentucky family that moves to Ohio for financial reasons during the Great Depression. Crow plays Ruth, the wife of the main character, Charlie, a fiddle player who longs to return to his boyhood home in the mountains.
“Making the movie was such a creative process and was one of the most positive things I have ever been involved in,” Crow said. “It’s not just my story; it’s thousands of people’s stories of Appalachian migration.”
The trailer to The Mountain Minor can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/eypFQSXGqyo.
The Mountain Minor is full of on-screen performances of old-time music. Writer-director Dale Farmer, who based the story on his own grandparents, decided to cast experienced musicians in the film because he wanted the musical performances to look and sound authentic.
“Ma is one of those people that lives and breathes the music,” Farmer said. “I’ve been drawn to her musical soul when she plays and sings as much as the music itself. When it came time to cast the part of Ruth Abner, there really was no one else I could imagine filling that role. Like the character she plays, Ma is such a genuine person.”
The Mountain Minor won awards in several film festivals and was released last October. The movie has aired on television several times, and is available on Blu-ray, DVD, Vimeo on Demand and Amazon Prime.
Now, The Mountain Minor Motion Picture Soundtrack album will be released on October 16, featuring 39 tracks, including two tunes on which Crow performs: “Cripple Creek,” with acclaimed fiddle player Dan Gellert, and “Darlin’ Corey,” with Susan Pepper, Aaron Wolfe, Lucas Pasley, Trevor McKenzie and Dale Farmer. The soundtrack album will be available at Crow’s upcoming show, as well as her own albums.
“I love bluegrass and old blues and jazz and Celtic music,” Crow said. “I want to be the bridge between all of those. Celtic morphed into bluegrass, and country has roots in old-time music. It’s all connected and it’s all wonderful.”
Information about Ma Crow is available at MaCrowMusic.net and on Facebook.
Information about The Mountain Minor is available at TheMountainMinorMovie.com. The Mountain Minor Motion Picture Soundtrack album will be available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and most digital platforms.
Ma Crow & Company will perform starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Opry Barn, 19189 Pennington Road, Metamora, Indiana 47030.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.. Tables are $36 and $18. Food will be available from Blue Umbrella Bistro. For information, visit MetamoraMPA.org or call (765) 647-1212.
- Information provided
