Grace Mack, Batesville, has been selected as the 2020 Hispanic Community Advisory Committee Scholarship winner, according to HCAC committee member Mark Stenger.
Mack, a 2020 Oldenburg Academy graduate, will continue her studies at Bellarmine University and study global languages and cultures and be on a pre-med course of studies. In the application, English teacher Mary Gehring wrote, “Mack has opted to take some of our most rigorous courses offered, and she has done and continues to do well in them .… Furthermore, with her consistent commitment to others, I believe Grace will embrace her calling and be a successful doctor.”
The HCAC Selection Committee credited Mack for her accomplishments while a student at Oldenburg Academy, where she was a Student Council member; participated in a medical mission trip to Haiti and an internship at Forefront Dermatology; and received first honors from 2017-19. Students from Batesville, Jac-Cen-Del and North Decatur high schools applied as well.
This selection marks the eighth year that the HCAC has presented an academic scholarship. Prior winners were Megan Karbowski (2013), Nyarlis Nuñez (2014), Lexi Eisert (2015), Jasmine Blanco (2016), Rose Meer (2017), Melissa Meneses (2018) and Caitlyn Garcia (2019). The HCAC of Batesville is a volunteer, nonprofit, human services organization. It serves as a bridge between cultures and provides translation services, English as a Second Language class and other community resources.
