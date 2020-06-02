Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues, known as one of Indiana’s "Best Music Festivals," and an official Indiana State BBQ Championship is now among the many events in the world affected by COVID-19. The Ribberfest Committee has determined that it is no longer feasible to continue planning for a full two-day event, but they are not ready to abandon the idea of having an event this year.
Madison Ribberfest will be taking a new approach for this year’s festival. What is typically a two-day event will be reduced to one day, and is set for Saturday, Aug. 22. Some aspects of the event that make it what fans have come to know and love may change, but the heart of Ribberfest BBQ & Blues will remain in the forefront.
“We are saddened that we aren’t having a full festival this year, but our committee is not ready to throw in the towel just yet,” said Katie Burress, Visit Madison/Madison Ribberfest event coordinator. “This event will be reduced to one day, but will still provide a blues music experience as well as some other components of a typical Ribberfest. One thing to note is that we will be limiting the number of wristbands sold. We will be closely monitoring guidelines from local and state officials throughout the planning process and are aware guidelines could change, but we are still planning and moving forward for as long as we are able.”
Dave Butler, Ribberfest Committee member since its inception in 2002, added, “We have been really excited about the show we put together for this year, so to say we are disappointed would be an understatement. However, we are already working hard to develop a one-day festival full of great blues music, food and camaraderie. Hopefully, the pandemic will be resolved to the point that we can enjoy the festival and stay safe and healthy.”
More information will become available for this event in the near future.
