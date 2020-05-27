BATESVILLE – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Society of Young Magicians Assembly Y-148 recently participated in a Zoom meeting with magician Lance Burton.
“We have about nine members and always encourage them to bring guests,” said Mike Kruse, who coordinates the group. “We start the meeting with our young people doing tricks.”
For this virtual gathering, Paige Allgeier and Madeline Bartal, Batesville; Hunter Tabor, Bloomington, formerly of Batesville; and Monroe Phillips, Indianapolis, showed off their talents.
“Magic is the world’s greatest hobby and world’s greatest profession,” pointed out Burton, who is a Columbia, Kentucky, native.
“When I was about 5, I saw Harry Collins and just fell in love with magic, but I didn’t understand what I saw. He (Collins) got me up on stage and did the Miser’s Dream trick, where he pulled the coin from behind my ear. For weeks, I would brush my teeth standing in front of the mirror and I couldn’t understand why I didn’t ever see that money before. Finally, somebody explained it to me.”
Later, Burton tried to do card tricks, but admitted, “I didn’t know what I was doing. Finally, the lady that lived next door gave me a book that one of her kids had owned, ‘Magic Made Easy.’ It was a little children’s book that had 10 tricks in it. Then I got an Adams Magic kit for Christmas.” From there, he was hooked.
He recalled going to Louisville, Kentucky’s Caulfield’s Novelty, a store that sold materials for magic tricks, for the first time when we was about 11 years old. “I bought a couple tricks and books.”
“When I was in high school, I worked there. Mac King (who is also a magician) got the job as the demonstrator (for magic tricks). When he went off to college, I got that job ... (and) worked at the counter of magic. A lot of magicians came through there through the years.”
After performing over 15,000 shows in Las Vegas, Burton retired 10 years ago. “Every now and then, I still perform my ‘Lance Burton & Friends’ show around the country. Last year, we did about 10 performances .... One of these days, we’re going to bring the show to Indiana.”
The 60-year-old, who was named Magician of the Year in 1985 and 1991 by the Academy of Magical Arts, made his television debut on “The Late Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1981. “I have also had some interesting people come to my shows in Las Vegas, including Bruce Willis, Steve Allen, Ali Landry, Donny and Marie Osmond and Carl Reiner.”
For those wanting to learn the secrets of magic, he recommended the “Tarbell Course in Magic” because “it has a little bit of everything. Another good book is ‘Mark Wilson’s Complete Course in Magic.’ For card tricks, I would read ‘The Royal Road to Card Magic.’”
He stressed, “When you’re doing a stage show like the one I did in Las Vegas, it’s a good idea to do a mix of things. If everything is big, then nothing is big. If you do a slight of hand trick, use audience participation and comedy and then a big illusion, you have a mix. Just like when you go to see a singer. You don’t want to hear two hours of ballads or two hours of disco, you want a mix. I think it’s really important to have that in every show.”
Why aren’t as many animals used in magic today?
“The first magician I saw, Harry Collins, used doves. From an early age, I loved dove magic. It was fun to do and people loved it. But society changes and so do people’s attitudes. Recently, we lost Roy (Horn) of Siegfried & Roy, who did an amazing show of magic and wild animals. We will never see a show like that again because the culture today frowns on having wild animals on stage. Domesticated animals like ducks and doves might be OK, but not lions and tigers.”
While in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burton reported, “I decided to use this time to come up with new things. Hopefully, when we come out of this, I will have new stuff, at least something new for me.”
Practice, practice, practice
“The things I put in my show, I think I rehearsed them for two years before I did it on stage. There were other illusions that started in my notebook and never reached the stage until 15-20 years later. For new material, try to sandwich it in between two things you know are solid, so it’s kind of safe.
“Stand in front of a mirror and watch yourself do the tricks .... You have tools now that I didn’t have when I was a kid. You have video cameras and phones that record so you can look back at what you did.
“Get your performance together. Try to think of it in three acts. You want a beginning, a middle and an end. The middle is usually audience participation or comedy.”
“Here’s the secret: You go out and perform that act as much as you possibly can in front of people you don’t know. Perform it in front of strangers. You want to set a goal for yourself, such as doing 10 shows this month. When you finish that 10th show, you’re going to be a lot better than you were for the first one. Get a tripod, videotape each show and go home and watch them.
“If you make mistakes, that’s good. That’s how you learn. Go out and perform and have fun .... Most people believe my career started in 1981, the first time I appeared on TV when I was 21. It started way before that. When I walked out on stage on the Johnny Carson show, I had performed 1,000 shows in front of strangers. That’s how long it takes to get a professional act. Mac King and I got our first jobs at a theme show. We did three shows a day, seven days a week. That’s 21 shows a week all summer.”
“If you want to be a great magician, that doesn’t happen when you’re in your room practicing,” the performer revealed. “It’s when you’re in front of an audience. It doesn’t matter if it’s in a big stadium or at a birthday party. When I was a kid, I would work anywhere. I would do free shows. I just wanted to be in front of the audience.”
He added, “I’m so happy to see so many young ladies interested in magic. When I was your age, there were hardly any girls interested in it. Now as a travel around and meet young people, I’m seeing more and more young ladies. There’s room in magic for everyone.”
