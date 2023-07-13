GREENSBURG – If all proceeds as planned, “we’re looking to have this started by the middle to end” of July, said Keegan McCamment regarding the site of the former Wooden Bench building, 132 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
McCamment is the developer of the building and he anticipates construction will be finished within 12 to 18 months.
Main Street Greensburg and McCamment have partnered on the project, with Main Street administering ARPA funding to the developers. These ARPA funds are “being leveraged for an extra investment in our downtown” as part of the Streetscape Project, Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Rose Cronley said.
Main Street’s role will be overseeing the grant and developers until the project is complete.
The building will have business space on the first floor and apartments on the second floor. McCamment said the goal is to “find some local businesses or start-ups” for the first floor “that could accent and bring more people to the square. The main goal is 100% to create a community asset on the square.”
Available parking will dictate how many apartments are on the second floor. McCamment acknowledged parking is a problem downtown and doesn’t want to contribute to that.
“We’re not just going to put 12 apartments above and have only three parking spaces,” he said.
McCamment hopes to begin vetting businesses for the building sometime around Thanksgiving, once construction is underway and there’s a clearer timeline of when the space will be finished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.