GREENSBURG — The Main Street Greensburg Board of Directors has announced Rose Conley as their new executive director.
Conley is a lifelong Hoosier, resident of Decatur County, and a graduate of Indiana University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs.
Thus far in her career, Conley has worked with the city of Indianapolis to create and manage the Unsafe Building Program which works with community members and property owners to abate unsightly and unsafe conditions.
Active in the Greensburg community by serving on MIBOR’s Economic and Community Development Council, Main Street Greensburg’s Economic Vitality Committee, and as a Wish Granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Conley is married with three children and a loving beagle.
Mayor Josh Marsh supported the placement saying, “As Main Street Greensburg’s board president, I am happy to announce the hiring of Rose Conley. Rose has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit Main Street Greensburg, our downtown merchants and our downtown building owners.”
Despite the tricky art of putting together two upcoming events promoting merchants on the Square during the holiday season, Conley is taking the time to fully examine the lay of the land.
“I want to look at some of the more impactful programs in helping the businesses on the downtown Square,” she said.
Assisting Conley in her mission is Administrative Coordinator Allison Beck. Beck was hired alongside Conley, and the two operate like a team.
“She is a godsend,” Conley said. “She can take an idea and run with it, and she can also think outside the box.”
A little-known program, Main Street offers a low interest loan program available to merchants in the downtown area.
“We’re very lucky, because other Main Street organizations our size don’t have that capability,” Conley said.
Loans of up to $10,000 are available to downtown businesses below prime lending rates.
Main Street’s next downtown event is Small Business Saturday on November 26. On that day, customers in the downtown area can stop by either the Chamber of Commerce booth or the Main Street Greensburg booth for a free shopping tote that contains five free entries in a raffle for a $500 shopping spree. Not only downtown merchants on the Square will be participating, but many small businesses in town as well.
Main Street Greensburg promotes and serves Greensburg’s iconic downtown by honoring its unique history, strengthening its economic vitality, and cultivating growth.
The Main Street organization is a public/private entity that was founded in 2005 with a commitment to preserve and support downtown merchant communities. As an Indiana Accredited Main Street Program, the organization is driven by the Main Street Four Point Approach: organization, promotion, design, and economic restructuring.
More information about the $500 shopping spree is available at the Main Street website (www.mainstreetgreensburg.com/).
