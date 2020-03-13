GREENSBURG — The Main Street Greensburg Board of Directors has announced that Susan Burkhart is the organization’s new executive director.
Burkhart is a life-long resident of Decatur County and graduate of Greensburg Community High School. She also attended Ball State University where she achieved a Bachelor of Science degree. Prior to being hired as the MSG executive director, Burkhart worked for Doerflinger Insurance Agency, the Decatur County Memorial Hospital Foundation, and NAPCO Preneed Insurance.
Over the years, Burkhart has been very involved in the Decatur County community serving on multiple non-profit boards including the MSG board, including service as the secretary on the Executive Committee and the Promotions Sub-Committee.
Main Street Greensburg’s mission is to exist as a nonprofit organization that creates a better community focusing on the downtown district through promotion, design, economic development, and historic preservation. Burkhart will adopt these four pillars as she already is an enthusiastic supporter of small business, and is dedicated to affecting positive change in our community.
Her duties as executive director will require her to promote economic development in the Downtown District, be an advocate for businesses and business owners, research and pursue grant opportunities for MSG and the City of Greensburg, oversee the organization’s Façade Grant and Small Business Revolving Loan programs, as well as maintain and plan events hosted by MSG including the Farmers’ Market, the Tenderloin Throwdown, the Market to Meal, and the Holiday Walk.
Board president Erica Gunn stated, “We welcome Susan to her new position and believe she will bring a unique perspective to MSG based on her extensive leadership experience. She has proven through her time on the Board that she will be an incredible leader capable of continuing to see our mission and vision through to fruition.”
The Main Street Greensburg Board of Directors trusts that Burkhart’s education, work history, enthusiasm, volunteer experience, and community involvement have prepared her for this vitally important position. The board is confident that she possesses the operational and communication skills, as well as leadership ability to take Main Street Greensburg to great heights in the future. Community partners and the board are excited to see where she will help lead the organization and the community.
Information provided by Main Street Greensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.