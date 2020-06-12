BATESVILLE – On behalf of Batesville Main Street, Mary Dickey asked Batesville Board of Works and Batesville City Council members to consider two requests June 8.
The first was for a parking lot closure to make improvements where the bike park and pergola area is located between Main, East Pearl, Park and George streets. "The purpose is we would like to apply for a (Preserving Women's Legacy) grant through the Indiana Humanities and Office of Community and Rural Affairs to commemorate the contributions of women in our community."
The proposed project includes putting a roof on the pergola and adding planters and greenspace to the area. "The idea is to make it a space where more people want to gather as it will have more shade and space." No additional parking spots will be taken away.
BBW members unanimously gave their approval.
Dickey also presented a request to BCC members for $15,000 from the Belterra Fund as matching funds so Batesville Main Street officials can pursue the grant, which commemorates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote.
This grant is only open to designated Indiana Main Street communities, and it provides a dollar-for-dollar match for projects that commemorate the contributions of women in the community.
Dickey reported, "There are five women we would like to highlight," who have made great contributions to Batesville nonprofits: Margaret Hillenbrand and her daughter, Mary Mitchell (Margaret Mary Health); Jolene Rockwood (Rural Alliance for the Arts/Batesville Area Arts Council); Jane Yorn (Safe Passage); and Roberta Cook (Amack's Well).
In a letter requesting the funds, Tina Longstreth, Batesville Main Street executive director, wrote that in addition to adding a roof to the pergola, and "possible enhancements to the existing pergola supports, additional seating, privacy barriers in the form of planters and green space and security cameras," there will be a public art component.
"It is our hope that this revamped space will become a more inviting gathering space for the community and enhance the overall aesthetics of our downtown district," Longstreth wrote.
Dickey noted, "At this time, we are asking for a pledge of $15,000 .... If we don't receive the grant, we will release our claim to the funds, and the money will be available for other community projects."
Councilman Darrick Cox announced, "I think it sounds like a good idea. It will enhance the downtown area. I'm in full support of it." Other council members agreed.
The grant proposal is due June 15, and Batesville Main Street will be notified whether they receive the grant or not by July 15.
