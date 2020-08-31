INDIANAPOLIS - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced 40 Indiana Main Street programs will receive $200,000 through Taking Care of Main Street. This is a new program providing operational support for Indiana Main Street organizations impacted by COVID-19.
Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic, said Lt. Gov. Crouch. Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.
The Heart of Rushville was one of the recipients.
"The Heart of Rushville is happy to receive this grant from OCRA. It will be used to help absorb losses we incurred due to cancelled events because of the coronavirus and to allow us to move forward with projects to benefit the downtown by attracting more visitors. We appreciate the work Mason Gordon with the City of Rushville performed in preparing our application," Joe Rathz said.
The goal of this program is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and services to the businesses and members, using the Main Street Approach, with special attention to organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
As we saw from these applications, most Main Street organizations are dealing with loss of funding from a variety of reasons related to COVID-19, said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. Since their leadership and guidance is a valuable tool for economic recovery, OCRA is grateful to provide this state assistance.
Eligible expenses could include salaries, administrative fees, space/equipment rental or staff development and training. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3016.htm.
Below is a summary of how some area Main Street organization plans to use the $5,000 funding:
- Heart of Rushville will use the funding to help with support from events that had to be cancelled. It will also be used to provide PPE, downtown lighting, and to purchase a blue tooth sound system, which will be used for special downtown events.
- Main Street Greensburg will use the funding to fund the salary of a new part-time assistant.
- Cambridge City Main Street plans to use the funding for ongoing efforts to support local businesses through promotions, town events and business owner engagement.
- Discover Downtown Franklin will use the funding to fund the five-year strategic plan and associated planner. Implementing a new strategic plan was a primary goal listed in Franklins 2020 work plan.
- Greenfield Main Street Inc. plans to fund a portion of the new Executive Directors salary and to update the downtown office space.
- Main Street Brookville Inc. will use the funding to coordinate programming and provide technical assistance to help transition to an online platform by helping build a business's website integrated with merchant services. In addition, grant funds will be used to help sustain operational costs.
- Main Street Shelbyville will use their funding to bridge a gap left by the loss of sponsorships, memberships and event income. The funding will help with continued promotion and facilitation of programming such as COVID-19 survival webinar with ISBDC, the Downtown Highlights series, and for the administration of the downtown grant programs.
- New Castle Main Street, Inc. will use the funding to support operating expenses like marketing, administrative materials, postage, website maintenance, etc.
