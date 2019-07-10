Main Street project on schedule

GREENSBURG – Despite recent unfortunate construction weather, the Main Street sidewalk revitalization project is still on schedule to meet its target of an early September completion, just before the Tree City Fall Festival.
The project includes a newly paved sidewalk, upgraded planter boxes, mural benches, street lights and upgraded handicap accessibility.
As previously reported in the Daily News, the sidewalks on Main Street have been damaged by repaving over the years, as well as delivery trucks parking on the bricks and general degradation. Several Main Street business have expressed concern about flooding from rain water, with some even saying water rushes into their buildings when the door is opened during heavy storms.
Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Terrah Nunley previously told the Daily News the sidewalk hasn’t been revitalized in many years.
They are now around two months out from their scheduled completion date.
“Everything is good,” Nunley said. “We are doing fine on our timeline, even with all the rain.”
The project
The new planter box design pays homage to the famous courthouse tower. The planters will be raised and filled with boxwood bushes, which are both easy to maintain and will make it more difficult for trash and other detritus to collect.
As for the mural benches, the proposed design calls for the benches to feature blank black spaces initially, but since Main Street is located in the middle of the ARTisTREE District, the benches will eventually be the site of public art.
The benches will also help protect pedestrians from street traffic. Similarly, the iron fencing around the raised planter beds will play a role in preventing vehicles from nearing the sidewalk.
The news street lights will be similar to those on Broadway Street, giving off more light directed toward the sidewalk.
In regards to handicap accessibility, the design of the revitalization project includes spaces between benches sized for wheelchair and stroller parking.
Additionally, an area of pavers will help in absorbing water and melting snow when moved onto the sidewalk by cars and snowplows.
Moving forward
Nunley said they are currently working on the sidewalk closest to the buildings along Main Street.
“We are working on the second phase right now, which includes doing more concrete work up against the buildings,” Nunley said. “It’s still our goal to have [the project] complete before the Fall Festival.”
All in all, Nunley seems optimist with the work that has already been completed, and for the finished product.
“I’m very happy with the progress, it’s really starting to take shape and you can really start to see what the finished project will look like,” Nunley said. “We are really excited to put the finishing touches on it.”
The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.