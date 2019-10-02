Main Street project reaches substantial completion

GREENSBURG — The Main Street sidewalk revitalization project is almost complete.
According to Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Terrah Nunley, there is one piece of the project left to complete.
“It’s not completely finished, but we have entered substantial completion,” Nunley said. “The installation of the lighted art panels will be done within a week or so.”
The project will finally be ready to go following those installations.
“We are very happy with it,” Nunley said. “We have seen some confusion about the lights and why the limestone benches are so far back into the sidewalk. The lights are positioned that way due to INDOT guidelines, and all structures at the front of the sidewalk are strategically positioned to protect pedestrians.”
The sidewalks on Main Street have been damaged by repaving over the years, as well as delivery trucks parking on the bricks and general degradation. Several Main Street business have expressed concern about flooding from rain water, with some even saying water rushes into their buildings when the door is opened during heavy storms.
The Main Street director said the difference in the before and after is quite evident.
“It’s hard to realize just how big of a difference there is,” Nunley said. “There are no tripping hazards, no worn down curb, and the sidewalk is significantly higher than the street, so you feel safer walking.”
Overview of the project
The new planter box design pays homage to the famous courthouse tower. The planters will be raised and filled with boxwood bushes, which are both easy to maintain and will make it more difficult for trash and other debris to collect.
As for the mural benches, the proposed design calls for the benches to feature blank black spaces initially, but since Main Street is located in the middle of the ARTisTREE District, the benches will eventually be the site of public art.
The benches will also help protect pedestrians from street traffic. Similarly, the iron fencing around the raised planter beds will play a role in preventing vehicles from nearing the sidewalk.
The news street lights will be similar to those on Broadway Street, giving off more light directed toward the sidewalk.
In regards to handicap accessibility, the design of the revitalization project includes spaces between benches sized for wheelchair and stroller parking.
Additionally, an area of pavers will help in absorbing water and melting snow when moved onto the sidewalk by cars and snowplows.
The project is led by Project Manager David Fry, and project efforts were coordinated between the City of Greensburg, Decatur County Community Foundation, Decatur County Visitor’s Commission, Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Greensburg, all of which have representatives in the Treemendous Transformation group.
