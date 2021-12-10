BATESVILLE - Batesville Main Street and Mayor Mike Bettice revealed the newly completed Inspiration Park Thursday evening in downtown Batesville.
BMS Executive Director Tina Longstreth welcomed the public and explained the background of the project.
The idea for the park space came from a grant opportunity through Indiana Humanities in May 2020 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Women's Suffrage Movement. The grant was seeking community projects that honored Hoosier women who had either actively been involved with the Suffrage Movement or who had been trailblazers in their respective communities.
"In May of 2020, we were in the midst of a global pandemic and the United States was virtually shut down," Longstreth said. "While the mission of Main Street is to bring feet on the street in downtown districts, we were in a situation where people were being encouraged to stay home. As a board, we thought the timing was perfect to shift gears and focus our efforts on honoring some of Batesville's most illustrious women with a space that would elevate our downtown district and give people a safe outdoor space to gather."
Countless donors contributed to this project. An Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Creating Places grant was executed through the Patronicity platform. IHCD matched $50,000 of the $86,000 raised by BMS. The group got an additional $50,000 from a T-Mobile Hometown grant. T-Mobile representative Ashley Herberth attended the park reveal. The phone company is committed to giving $25 million to small towns across America over the next 5 years.
Local artist and art teacher Andrea Grimsley designed the statue displayed in Inspiration Park. She was inspired by a conversation with Anne Raver about the act of celebration and placemaking opportunity which is public art.
"This new sculpture is dedicated to the significant roles women play in our society," Grimsley said. "The innovator, creator, protector and collaborator. This design is a strong, flowing aesthetic whirl of action. Great forces must combine to bring forth change. Leadership and dedication are required to maintain a vibrant and inclusive community. The work is titled: Forces of Nature and represents the elements of fire, water, earth, wind and light. It is inspired by five women who have made significant contributions to the arts, culture, health and wellbeing of our community. Much like nature, they would not accept no for an answer."
The park was dedicated to five inaugural honorees Margaret Hillenbrand and Mary H. Mitchell, founders of Margaret Mary Health; Jane Yorn, Safe Passage founder; Jolene Rockwood, Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) founder; and Roberta Cook, founder of Amack’s Well.
Hillenbrand and Mitchell had the foresight in 1930 to understand the need for a local hospital. Together with the Sisters of the Poor of Saint Francis, a 50-bed acute care facility was opened two years later. When the Sisters of the Poor could no longer manage the operation, the Hillenbrands purchased the hospital and donated it to the local community as a nonprofit. Today, Margaret Mary Health serves a population of more than 65,000 in Ripley, Franklin and surrounding counties.
In 1997, Yorn was seated at her kitchen table with two friends. The trio was searching for help for a friend living with the threat of domestic violence. When they realized there was little to no help to be found in the Southeast Indiana region, Yorn mobilized her friends to form Safe Passage. Within two years, a nonprofit was formed and by 2004 a shelter was established. To date, 16,000 women and children have been delivered to safety from situations of extreme domestic violence. The group also serves approximately 1,200 people annually via its toll-free phone line.
In 1988, Rockwood was a trailing spouse with six children. She was keenly aware of the lack of access to the arts for children in her new rural community. She and a small group of other moms formed the Rural Alliance for the Arts to provide artistic education and enjoyment in the Batesville area. Each year, the BAAC donates more than $40,000 to local schools and funding visiting authors, artists and illustrators. In an era when arts programs are being cut from schools, Batesville has a nationally recognized program. To date, more than $1 million has been dispensed through the Arts in Education program to the six local schools. Rockwood is happy to see the program function independently from her.
An abandoned storefront began its transformation into a thriving community hub shortly after the economic downturn of 2008. Cook opened Amack’s Well six years ago after 200 executive level jobs had left Batesville and eight empty storefronts lined Batesville’s downtown. Cook envisioned a gathering place that could also minister to the community while investing in the downtown area. Today, Amack’s Well is a thriving local business that contributes to the community by way of an annual “Give Back” campaign. To date, they have given over $55,000 back to worthy causes in the local community.
