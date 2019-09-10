Main Street will be ready for Fall Festival

GREENSBURG – The Main Street sidewalk revitalization project will be ready in time for the first night of the Tree City Fall Festival Sept. 20.
According to Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Terrah Nunley, the fencing around the sidewalk will be coming down early next week.
While there is a bit left to be completed, the project is far enough along to prevent any inconveniences with the Fall Fest. Nunley said fence railing and landscaping will be done “very soon,” and once the barrier comes down they’ll be able to install the metal benches, limestone benches and the lighted art installations.
“We are very happy with the progress of the project,” Nunley said. “The majority has to be completed by Oct. 1, and we are on track for that. Everything is ready for the Fall Fest though.”
Nunley also wants the public to know that the lighting fixtures are not backwards, and are supposed to be facing that direction due to INDOT guidelines.
Overview of the project
The new planter box design pays homage to the famous courthouse tower. The planters will be raised and filled with boxwood bushes, which are both easy to maintain and will make it more difficult for trash and other detritus to collect.
As for the mural benches, the proposed design calls for the benches to feature blank black spaces initially, but since Main Street is located in the middle of the ARTisTREE District, the benches will eventually be the site of public art.
The benches will also help protect pedestrians from street traffic. Similarly, the iron fencing around the raised planter beds will play a role in preventing vehicles from nearing the sidewalk.
The news street lights will be similar to those on Broadway Street, giving off more light directed toward the sidewalk.
In regards to handicap accessibility, the design of the revitalization project includes spaces between benches sized for wheelchair and stroller parking.
Additionally, an area of pavers will help in absorbing water and melting snow when moved onto the sidewalk by cars and snowplows.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information on the project as it becomes available.
