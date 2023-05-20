BATESVILLE – After successfully hosting two Mainopoly events the past two Septembers, Batesville Main Street chose to change their annual single-day event in the fall to a two-day event in the spring.
May 12 and 13, BMS partnered with the Batesville Kiwanis to host both Mainopoly and the annual Batesville Kiwanis Carnival.
Businesses offered raffles, discounts and giveaways. The Romweber parking lot was the venue for the Touch a Truck event where children and adults alike were able to sit in the driver’s seat of firetrucks, excavators and more.
The “Fastest Kid in Town” race, a Batesville tradition, is being moved to a different date which will be announced by the Kid’s Discovery Factory at a later date.
Batesville Main Street is a volunteer-driven group working together to preserve Batesville’s history while cultivating its future and promoting investment in the downtown business district.
