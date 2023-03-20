BATESVILLE – After two successful events, the decision has been made to move the annual Mainopoly event from a single-day event in September to a two-day on May 12 and 13 in 2023.
With this move, Batesville Main Street will partner with the Batesville Kiwanis to enhance their already popular carnival weekend.
After receiving feedback from local businesses, the BMS Events and Promotions Committee looked for an alternate date that was away from the event-heavy September and find a date that would benefit the downtown businesses and families that attend Mainopoly.
Community members will be able to pick up game boards in advance at select locations and the rules will remain the same as the past two years.
The move to a two-day event gives flexibility to the businesses to offer hours that are convenient to their staff and their patrons, according to a BMS press release.
The popular touch-a-truck portion of the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p. m. Saturday, May 13, at Romweber Marketplace.
The “Fastest Kid in Town” is being moved to a different date; follow Kids Discovery Factory for updates regarding that particular event.
Visit batesvillemainstreet.org/mainopoly for updates and information about participating businesses, activities and where to pickup/drop off gameboards.
About Batesville Main Street
Batesville Main Street is a volunteer-driven endeavor. Batesville Main Street strives to preserve Batesville’s illustrious history while continuously looking for ways to transform and cultivate an inviting community gathering space and to promote investment into our downtown district so that it thrives as a place to live, shop and own a business.
