BATESVILLE – The Make-A-Wish Foundation will grant the wish of Batesville youth Adaline Deal, 8, during the last week of August or the first week of September.
Adaline will receive a large playset that takes up half her back yard. She was able to personally select the playset out of a magazine.
“We are all so extremely excited to see her face when she receives the playset,” Adaline’s mother Jeneen Deal said. “She’s going to be so excited and I’m excited for her.”
Adaline originally wanted to travel to Walt Disney World, but her trip was canceled three times due to COVID-19.
Deal and her husband Brayton adopted their daughter from China in 2016. The couple has adopted eight children (four from China, three from foster care and one from a cousin) and fosters four of their great nieces and nephews.
Adaline has battled much adversity in her young life.
She has heart conditions that have damaged her heart to where she will need a heart transplant in the future. Adaline also has cerebral palsy on her right side, which has caused a delay in cognitive development.
“She is very outgoing and smiles at everybody,” Deal said. “She is on her own little parade at school, because she’s always smiling and waving at everybody. Everybody just adores her. She’s always happy and never sad.”
Adopting Adaline
Six months into Adaline’s adoption process, the Deal family was informed that Adaline may not survive due to medical complications.
The family was told to select another child to adopt, but continued sponsoring Adaline so she could stay in a foster home in China.
About three years later, the Deal’s saw a photo of Adaline on an adoption website and restarted the process of adopting her.
Adaline’s medical complications persisted.
“We didn’t know how long we were going to have her, if she was going to live or not, because she was in pretty bad shape,” Deal said.
The family took Adaline to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where doctors performed multiple minor surgeries and one major surgery.
“They had waited too long to do her big surgery,” Deal said. “Her heart was really damaged, so she will need a heart transplant in the future. Her heart is barely pumping on the right side.”
“God has got her in his hands”
Adaline has grown and developed significantly through therapy and playing alongside the rest of the Deal’s children. She couldn’t walk or feed herself when the Deal’s adopted her.
“Now she’s walking and talking and feeds herself. She’s our little miracle, because she shouldn’t be doing any of that stuff,” Deal said. “God has got her in his hands.”
Adaline’s determination has played a key role in her continued development.
“With her cerebral palsy on her right side, she’s learning to use her hand a whole lot more,” Deal said. “She’s determined through therapy that she’s going to get as much use out of her hand as she can.”
The impact of adoption, Make-A-Wish Foundation
Deal would like to remind readers of the importance of adoption.
“You can change a kid’s life just through reaching out and bringing a kid into a family and giving them medical care,” Deal said. “It changes that child and it has changed us. She (Adaline) is such a joy to be around and she makes everyone happy.”
According to Make-A-Wish’s website, the organization grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. The impact of a wish experience spans a lifetime; strengthening children as they fight their illness, encouraging their families and inspiring their communities.
