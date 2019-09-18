GREENSBURG -- More than 100 volunteers from civic-minded businesses, not-for-profit organizations, factories, youth groups, and community service groups give of their time to help others in the community during the annual United Fund Day of Caring.
Twenty-three local projects received attention as part of this year's campaign.
“Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring is an agency-focused event that connects volunteers to local non-profit organizations and promotes volunteerism through community service. Agencies receive much needed assistance, which in turn allows them to focus their resources on those they serve,” DCUF executive director Joane Cunningham said.
Day of Caring has become a well-loved and much-anticipated part of the United Fund calendar. Many companies and agencies are hard-pressed to keep up with the demand for goods, services and labor, and so United Fund volunteers pitch in, taking care of the more operational concerns so that the organizations they are helping can devote more time to helping the community by fulfilling their mission statements. For every hour that a person volunteers, an agency can shift dollars from its operating budget to client services.
Greensburg Community High School students Ben Bausback, Raegan Rigney, Lydia Acra, Claudia Westhafer, Ellie Acra and Nicholas Bailey all helped spruce up the local Historical Society Museum.
While she washed the windows of a built-in artifacts cabinet in the pantry of the museum, Ellie Acra said, "This is way more exciting than being in school!"
Ellie is a Student Director who sits on the United Fund Board of Directors and helps coordinate this yearly event.
"A lot of my friends enjoy doing this. We like to spend time in the community, helping others and meeting new people. It's just a good thing."
After digging up some weeds and planting some new hostas on the museum's north side, Nicholas Bailey said, "It's just one of those things when it's nice to go out and help. It's especially fun to be working in a museum because I really enjoy history. It's just fun to be part this."
Projects for the day were as varied as washing windows, planting hostas, painting playground equipment and picking up trash.
The organizations serviced included Carousel Day Care, the Burney Volunteer Fire Department, the Community Action Coalition, and Greensburg Parks and Recreation.
This year's Day of Caring took place Sept. 18.
