GREENSBURG - For Mother's Day, employees of Crown Pointe made sure some of their residents had an opportunity to spend some quality time with their families.
Erecting dining canopies just outside a few of the main facility windows, loved ones could visit with residents through a screened window while observing social distancing protocols.
"We scheduled the families a time they could come and arranged for their loved one to be in the room at that time," said Crown Pointe Activities Director Jamie Snoddy. "There were a few tears, but all happy, of course."
Assisted living and rehabilitation facilities have been locked down in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic. Only employees have been able to enter or leave the facilities in an effort to minimize the danger to the county's older residents.
"During one of our family visits, there was a daughter and mother that wanted to hug so badly," said Snoddy. "Talking to a family member is one thing, but to be able to hug them is a very important thing to many people, and it's really getting some of our residents down. There were times I was close to tears myself."
Resident Rita Navarra had her family in for a visit and they sang a very boisterous happy Mother's Day song to her through the window.
Resident Betty Smith had three different groups of visitors throughout the day.
"She was very tired after her last visitors left," said Snoddy.
Resident Eleanor Zimmerman had visitors, and Bob Schoettmer's family caught him by surprise.
"He didn't know they were coming, so that was a nice surprise," Snoddy said.
All but five residents received a visit.
"I think this day boosted their morale a bit," said Snoddy.
"We sent Mom a big yard greeting," said retired Cummins employee Danny Smith. Smith's mother, Betty, enjoys living at Crown Pointe but misses social interaction.
"She hate's being confined to her room and not being able to play cards with her friends," Danny Smith said.
