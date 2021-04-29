GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community High School students taking Family and Consumer Sciences classes are installing zipper- and snap-closed “port accessible” openings in 300 various sized shirts and blouses for the benefit of those who must receive treatments or nutrition through g-tubes or other catheters.
To spare them the embarrassment of taking off their clothing when receiving a meal, dialysis transfusion or chemotherapy, the students in Heather Coomer’s FACS classes are installing strategically placed openings in more than 300 shirts for local patients and children at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
The effort serves at least a couple of purposes; it teaches the teens about the importance of taking care of others in the community, and how to install or replace a zipper, one of the more difficult tasks associated with garment and costume production.
The shirts are intended for people of all ages.
“One of our fellow students, Alivia Colin, and our Spanish teacher, Seniorita Case, have treatment ports, so we are doing shirts of all sizes to help these folks,” said student Sara Stapp.
“So, we’re looking for donations of snaps and zippers to help us in putting together more then 300 of these shirts,” said student Kate Acra.
Having to undergo chemotherapy is scary and uncomfortable in and of itself. To have to endure taking off your shirt to access the chemo port or because you have to be fed through a tube to your stomach is equally horrifying, especially if you have to do so in a public place.
Local toddler Alivia Colin, who is suffering from Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocystosis, has to take treatments through a port installed in her torso, and she hates it. Wearing a port-accessible shirt for her treatments make them much more tolerable for her and her family.
Bev Rivera of Rivera Screen Printing and Embroidery learned of the youngster’s plight. After discussing the matter with GCHS teacher Heather Comer they came up with the idea of making port-accessible shirts, but they have a few unique needs and are asking for help from the public.
What’s needed
1. Funding for the FACS students to buy needed supplies.
2. Sewing tape, 4 and 6 inch zippers, spools of thread and bobbins.
3. Volunteers to help sew. All supplies will be provided and the help would be graciously appreciated.
To help or make a donation, contact Heather Comer at 812-663-7176 ext. 1210 or hcomer@greensburg.k12.in.us, or Beverly Rivera at 812-663-0816 or riverascreenprinting@comcast.net.
