GREENSBURG - At approximately 6:39 p.m. Thursday Officer Devin Moore of the Greensburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford Mustang on Vandalia Road in Greensburg.
The driver identified himself as Henry Smith.
While officer Moore was verifying Smith’s identity, Smith fled the scene in his vehicle.
Smith was able to get on Interstate 74 and travel eastbound towards Cincinnati.
During the course of the pursuit numerous law enforcement agencies attempted to use tire deflation devices on Smith’s vehicle. The tire deflation devices were successful as Smith’s vehicle lost three of its four tires.
Smith’s vehicle came to a stop in the median near Harrison, Ohio, and the driver was taken into custody by members of the Greensburg Police Department.
During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Smith’s actual name is Henry Thomas Smith-Hass.
Smith-Hass was transported to the Decatur County Jail.
Smith-Haas was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a level 6 felony; battery against a police officer, a level 6 felony; reckless driving, a class b misdemeanor; and criminal recklessness, a class b misdemeanor.
The Greensburg Police department would like to thank the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County Central Dispatch, Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Batesville Police Department, Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Harrison (Ohio) Police Department, Hamilton County Ohio Sheriff’s Department and Tim’s Wrecker Service for their assistance in this case.
Under law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
