SEYMOUR - Monday night, a Michigan man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana and marijuana extract during a traffic stop on I-65 in Jackson County.
At approximately 8 p.m., Trooper Stephen Stoneking conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Jeep Cherokee for multiple traffic violations on I-65 southbound at the 50 mile marker, near Seymour. During the course of the traffic stop, Trp. Stoneking smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, Trp. Stoneking and Trp. Paul Waller located numerous plastic bags containing in excess of 11 pounds of marijuana along with boxes containing nearly 300 jars of marijuana extract. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Jesse T. Brescia, 29, Lansing, Michigan, was arrested on charges of dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
