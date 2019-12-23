DECATUR COUNTY – A Marion County man has been arrested on two preliminary felony charges following an apparent failed abduction in western Decatur County.
According to a news release provided by Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, Sunday, Dec. 22, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported child abduction in Decatur County.
A family member reportedly observed the child at their residence in a vehicle with a stranger.
The family member confronted the stranger, and before the stranger sped away with the child the family member flattened a tire.
Though the vehicle was partially disabled, the stranger was able to leave the residence with the child.
A short time later, DCSD deputies identified and stopped the vehicle and rescued the child, who was identified only as a minor under the age of 18.
Deputies arrested the suspect, who was identified as Miguel Hernandez, 27, Indianapolis. The arrest summary provided by the DCSD indicates Hernandez was arrested at 7:14 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of S. CR 700 W.
Hernandez was not known to the child’s family, according to Durant’s news release. Preliminary evidence indicates Hernandez and the child may have connected through social media.
“Hernandez faces at least one count of child molestation, a level 1 felony and kidnapping, a level 5 felony,” the release states.
At last report, Hernandez was being held at the Decatur County Detention Center.
The release also noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
