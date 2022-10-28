GREENSBURG - At approximately 10:04 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Greensburg Police Department responded to the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue in response to a report of a reckless driver.
Officers were advised that a dark colored passenger car did not have its headlights activated and was driving in circles on N. Michigan Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene they had their emergency lights activated and the driver of the car, Michael T. Hughes, 24, of Fortville, fled from the scene.
Hughes led members of the Greensburg Police Department and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department on a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
According to GPD Chief Mike McNealy, during the pursuit Hughes drove left of center, disregarded stop signs and failed to signal turns.
Tire deflating devices were eventually deployed, bringing the pursuit to an end.
Hughes was taken into custody and transported to the Decatur County Jail where he was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, and reckless driving.
"The Greensburg Police Department would like to thank the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County Central Dispatch, Hope Police Department, Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this case," McNealy said, adding that criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
