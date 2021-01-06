COLUMBUS – Shortly before midnight Tuesday a Clarksville man led state troopers on a vehicle pursuit through two counties which ended in a crash in Columbus where the driver was taken into custody.
The incident began when Trooper Derek Eggers, Indiana State Police-Versailles, conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota passenger car on I-65 northbound near the 55 mile marker in Jackson County.
After the vehicle stopped, Trp. Eggers was approaching the vehicle on foot when the car, being driven by Andrew Moore, 18, Clarksville, fled the scene northbound on I-65.
Trooper Eggers pursued the vehicle, which entered Bartholomew County.
The vehicle exited I-65 at exit 68 at Columbus. After exiting the interstate, Moore’s vehicle collided with another passenger car traveling westbound on Ind. 46.
The driver of the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries.
After the collision, Moore initially fled from the vehicle on foot before eventually being taken into custody.
Moore was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle (Level 6 felony) and reckless driving (Class A misdemeanor).
He was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated, pending an initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
Trooper Eggers was assisted by other troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles District along with officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.
