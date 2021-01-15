GREENSBURG - At approximately 1:15 a.m. Jan. 14 officers from the Greensburg Police Department responded to a call of intimidation in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
According to information shared by the GPD, once on scene officers witnessed a male standing in the doorway to an apartment carrying a firearm. When officers announced that they were law enforcement the male made an attempt to go back into the apartment with the firearm still in hand.
An officer then deployed a bean bag round from a less than lethal launcher. The bean bag round struck the male in the back and he went to the ground. Officers were then able to place the male into custody. Once in custody the male was given medical treatment by Decatur County E.M.S.
The male was identified as Darrell D. Trent from Whitesburg, Tennessee.
After officers completed their on scene investigation, Trent was transported to the Decatur County Jail.
Trent was preliminaryily charged with kidnapping, intimidation, criminal recklessness, interfering with the reporting of a crime, and disorderly conduct.
The Greensburg Police Department would like to thank the Decatur County Sheriff's Department and Decatur County E.M.S. for assisting in this investigation.
Under law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
