GREENSBURG - An inmate housed at the Decatur County Detention Center is back in jail after failing to return to the facility following a court approved furlough granted so he could attend a funeral.
According to a news release from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, on Monday, May 1, 2023, Thomas EJ Moore, 39, was arrested by deputies from the DCSD on a preliminary charge of failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony.
The release states that on April 10, 2023, Moore was granted a furlough from the Decatur County Detention Center by the Decatur Superior Court for the purposes of attending the funeral of a family member. The release was to occur at 8 a.m. April 11 and Moore was ordered to return by 3 p.m. the same day.
Moore failed to return as ordered, and it was later discovered that he did not attend the funeral.
An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Moore’s arrest on the charge listed above.
With the assistance of the U. S. Marshals Service, Moore was located in Bloomington and returned to the Decatur County Detention Center.
This isn't the first time Moore has been arrested.
On March 3, 2015 the Daily News reported that he had been arrested on several charges: burglary, a Level 4 felony; two counts of fraud on a financial institution, Level 5 felonies; two counts of theft, Level 6 felonies; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor. It was reported he was a Bloomington resident at that time.
He was also was convicted of theft in 2002 and again in 2004 in Monroe County, according to court documents, and was convicted of forgery in the same court in 2006. The prior convictions, all of which are felonies, added a habitual offender sentencing enhancement to Moore’s charges.
Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose reminds Daily News readers that all accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
