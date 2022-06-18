COLUMBUS - Thursday, June 16, a Columbus man was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography following a four-month investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The investigation began in February 2022 after the Indiana State Police received six cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The tips were initiated after three internet service providers submitted reports to the NCMEC. The NCMEC is a private, non-profit organization that assists law enforcement in the prevention of child abduction and sexual exploitation.
The investigation, led by Indiana State Police Detective Kevin Getz, resulted in the ICAC Task Force executing a search warrant at 4815 Timbercrest Drive, Columbus.
Task force officers assisting in the investigation were from the Indiana State Police ICAC and Cyber Crimes Units, the FBI, and the Bloomington Police Department.
During a search of the residence, additional evidence related to the possession of child pornography was located.
As a result of the investigation, Mark A. Scolley, 38, was arrested on seven counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was incarcerated.
