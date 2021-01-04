GREENSBURG - The following information was released by the Greensburg Police Department regarding criminal activity that took place over the long holiday weekend.
On Dec. 30, 2020, Greensburg Police Officer Derek Fasnacht was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street in reference to suspicious activity by a male around the businesses in that area.
Officer Fasnacht arrived in the area and located the vehicle matching the description in the 300 block of E. Washington Street.
While speaking with the individual, Officer Fasnacht observed a firearm located in the vehicle and learned that the male did not have a permit for the weapon. During the investigation officers also located narcotics in the vehicle.
Joshua Brendel, 39, Greensburg, was taken into custody and transported to the Decatur County Jail and processed on the following preliminary charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)
- Possession of a Handgun- Prior Felony Conviction (Level 5 Felony)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
- Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic (Level 6 Felony)
- Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony).
Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
In other law enforcement news, the Decatur County Sheriff's Department released the following information via its social media page:
At 10:44 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020, the Decatur County Communications Center received a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Decatur County deputies, Decatur County EMS, and New Point Volunteer Fire Department responded.
During the investigation, the Decatur County Coroner and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Technician were requested and responded to the scene.
This investigation is still ongoing.
