RUSH COUNTY — A Rush County man has been arrested after it was determined there was reason to believe he stole and sold roughly $47,000 of grain.
According to documents obtained from the Rush County Sheriff's Office, Larry Eugene Estes, 57, of Rush County faces four felony charges of theft after an investigation conducted by the RCSO found that he stole multiple semi-trailers full of corn and soybeans from a local farmer he had been hired to haul grain for.
The incidents reportedly started on January 18, 2023 when Estes sold $14,341 worth of yellow corn at Consolidated Grain and Barge.
He subsequently reportedly sold $6,974 worth of yellow corn on February 9, $15,225 worth of yellow soybeans on February 10, and $9,876 worth of yellow soybeans on March 23, also at Consolidated Grain and Barge.
The initial report received by the RCSO came from Brad Gwinnup, who advised that his father’s farm (Steve Gwinnup) had been notified that the grain supply they were contracted to sell was short and that they faced fines.
Documents obtained from the Rush County Sheriff’s Office state that in early April Brad Gwinnup told RCSO Sgt. Daniel Meyer that they had been offloading their grain at Falmouth Farm Supply and that Estes had been helping haul the grain to that facility.
Brad Gwinnup further advised that his wife “heard that Larry had told someone that he had stolen two truckloads of grain” and sold it to the Connersville facility previously mentioned.
Steve Gwinnup told investigators that Estes hauls grain for him when asked to do so and that Brad Gwinnup, his grandson (unnamed in the documents obtained by the Daily News) and Estes are the only persons authorized to load grain from the Gwinnup Farms grain bins and that the grain is only to be moved to Falmouth Farm Supply.
Employees at Consolidated Grain assisted officers in matching the vehicle used to deliver the grain to them with a truck matching Estes’ truck and he was subsequently arrested.
Estes is due in court for an initial hearing on May 11.
