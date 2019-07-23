Man gets 40 years for child molesting

GREENSBURG — Mitchell Tickle Jr. received a 40-year sentence Tuesday after being convicted on a single count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Tickle was convicted after a trial by jury late last month in the Decatur County Circuit Court in front of Judge Timothy Day. The case was presented by Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter.
According to Harter’s office, Tickle’s potential penalties included a sentence from 20 to 50 years, with an advisory sentence of 30 years.
Indiana law permitted Judge Day to send down a sentence of any amount of time within that range and for Tickle to be placed behind bars in the Department of Correction, and potentially on home detention or probation for any sentence more than 30 years.
The counsel for the defendant requested the sentence be the advisory 30 years with 10 of those years being suspended to probation.
Harter made it known he believed the sentence should be 44 years, all behind bars.
Harter recognized Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Detective Schanel Manek for her work on the case, as well as the many deputies who assisted in interviewing and collecting evidence.
Harter also acknowledged the work of DCS case manager Katie Hoffman, ISP lab analyst Meredith Livingston, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Forensic Nurse Examiner Laura Olexa. Both Livingston and Olexa testified before the jury, according to Harter’s office.
“These cases are heartbreaking for all involved. I can’t imagine the trauma our victim has suffered…” Harter said in a statement to the press. “I am grateful to the Sheriff (Dave Durant) and his department for their dedication to this tough case, especially to Detective Manek. Moreover, we worked well as a team with the DCS and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana. Their assistance secured the powerful testimony of our victim, which stood alone in convincing the jury to convict…”
