GREENSBURG – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting-related accident that occurred Thursday in Decatur County.
At approximately 11:32 a.m., responders were dispatched to the area near the 8700 block of E. CR 150 N. for a person injured after falling from a tree stand.
Jeffrey Berkemeir, 44, of Greensburg, was injured while attempting to remove a hang-on tree stand and falling approximately 25 feet to the ground.
Initial investigation reveals that Berkemeir was using a full body safety harness, when for unknown reasons the lineman’s rope became untied from the harness, causing the fall.
Berkemeir was transported, via helicopter, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for severe injuries to both legs.
Assisting agencies were the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, and New Point Fire Department.
Information provided
