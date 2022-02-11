FRANKLIN COUNTY - Thursday, February 10, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a two-vehicle crash in Franklin, County that resulted in the death of a Winchester, Ohio man.
The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley indicated that at approximately 8 a.m. this Thursday a 2009 Honda passenger car driven by Elvis E. Faul, 42, Winchester, Ohio was eastbound in the 9000 Block of US 52, south of Brookville.
For an unknown reason, Faul's vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound 2007 Kenworth semi pulling a trailer driven by Taranjit Singh, 38, West Chester, Ohio.
The vehicles collided in the westbound lane of US 52. As a result of the collision, Faul sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
Singh was not injured in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results are pending.
US 52 was closed for approximately four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
Trp. Owsley was assisted by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Franklin County EMS, Cedar Grove Fire Department, and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
