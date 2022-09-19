JENNINGS COUNTY - Saturday, September 17, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in rural Jennings County that claimed the life of a 39-year-old Versailles man.
The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that at approximately 4:30 p.m. a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jessica R. Parsons, 40, Butlerville, was eastbound on CR 650 N. near CR 575 E.
For an unknown reason, Parsons' vehicle left the right side of the road. Parsons over-corrected, causing the vehicle to return to the roadway and travel into the path of a westbound 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Christian P. Schular, 39, Versailles.
The vehicles collided in the westbound lane of the road.
Schular sustained fatal injuries in the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner's Office.
A passenger in Schular's vehicle, Whittney Schular, 18, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Parsons was transported to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital in North Vernon for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time.
Speed may be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, Butlerville Fire Department, Jennings County EMS, Jennings County Coroner's Office, and Stat Flight Medical Helicopter.
