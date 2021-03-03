NORTH MANCHESTER -- At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean's List. Manchester University congratulates 382 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.
- Mackenzie Kopplin of Westport (47283). Kopplin is majoring in English/language arts education.
- Page Magner of North Vernon (47265). Magner is majoring in exercise science & fitness.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean's List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean's List.
To graduate with distinction, a candidate for the bachelor's degree must have completed a minimum of 96 semester hours at Manchester University and accumulated a grade point average that falls in the ranges outlined below:
- summa cum laude 3.950-4.000
- magna cum laude 3.850-3.949
- cum laude 3.650-3.849
With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.