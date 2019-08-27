Mangels is Educator of the Year

GREENSBURG – Growing up, Scott Mangels never saw himself as a teacher.
Along the way, something changed.
Twenty-six years ago, Greensburg Community High School welcomed the science teacher to their family.
Monday evening, surrounded by coworkers, family, past award recipients and community members, he was recognized as Educator of the Year by the Rotary Club of Greensburg.
After accepting his award, he looked back on those times of uncertainty, and the path that led him to life as a teacher.
“My mother had once suggested that I might be a good teacher, and at the time I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but as I grew up I had seen my father work as a teacher and I didn’t see myself doing what he did,” Mangels said.
But while working a job as a student at Indiana University, his mindset started to change. Oddly enough, it was while working at a pet store that Mangels finally had an epiphany.
“I pursued a degree in criminal justice and then biology,” Mangels said. “However, as a college kid working as a salesman at a pet store in Bloomington, I started to realize that my favorite part of the job was explaining to customers how to set up saltwater aquariums. It was at that point that I realized I could combine both my love of the ocean and nature, and my enjoyment of working with people, into the field of science and education. It has been the perfect fit.”
Mangels said the part of his father’s job as a teacher he never saw was the fulfillment a teacher receives in helping students succeed.
“Nothing is more rewarding than getting an email from a former student who is in college or starting their career sharing that they have been successful at the next level,” Mangels said.
Mangels also took the time to thank his wife, Janice, Rotarians, Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter, and the man who nominated him for this honor, GCHS principal Grant Peters.
To no one's surprise, Mangels was humble.
“I know how difficult it would be to choose one teacher from this county,” Mangels said. “We are blessed with an abundance of great schools. I could easily come up with a worthy candidate from every school without having to even look at a nomination list, and I could name 20 in my building that are deserving of this award. So, I realize the honor this is.”
From the school principal’s perspective, it was quite the moment seeing Mangels receive the Educator of the Year award.
“It’s just great to see him get acknowledged for his hard work,” Peters said. “Just to tell you the kind of person Scott is, when I shared it with our staff that he was the recipient, Scott deflected and said this is an award for the entire high school. It’s just a proud moment for us.”
The district superintendent also had high praise for Mangels.
“It really is my privilege to congratulate Scott for this honor because he is very deserving,” Hunter said. “I think the greatest thing I can say about him is he is the teacher that every parent would want their child to have, and he has done a tremendous job over those 26 years.”
While the award is a symbol of years of dedication, for Mangels, this is his calling.
“It [the award] means a ton, simply because I am passionate about students,” Mangels said. “It’s what I was put on Earth to do, and when you do something you know you’re here for and that you love and are passionate about, to get some recognition for that means the world, especially when you compare it to how many great teachers we have in this county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.