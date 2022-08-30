AURORA - The Southeastern Indiana Board of REALTORS® has announced that Lawrenceburg’s Josh Mangold is the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year.
The award was established in 1977 to honor member REALTORS® who have exhibited the highest levels of integrity, made significant contributions through their volunteer service in our association, and have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.
SEIBR President Dave Patterson said that Mangold, a broker at Fehrman Realty, exemplifies everything the association looks for in its REALTOR® of the Year award recipients.
“Josh is SEIBR’s own ‘Gentle Giant,’” Patterson said. “He’s always there to help whether it’s building the green house for the YES Home in Lawrenceburg, working with the committee that organized Aurora’s Rockin’ on the River event, or assisting with the charity fundraising at our Installation Dinner.”
Patterson also noted Mangold’s commitment to the real estate industry in Southeastern Indiana: “Josh was a key member of the committee that oversaw the conversion of our multiple listing system and has served for many years on our Board of Directors.”
Mangold is lifelong resident of Southeastern Indiana who has been working in real estate for over two decades.
Since he joined the profession in 2001, he has worked on a team with his dad (Gary) at Fehrman Realty to help his clients realize their dreams of homeownership.
For the last 11 years, he has been an active leader within SEIBR, serving on the Board of Directors for both SEIBR and the Multiple Listing Service of Southeastern Indiana.
Mangold is also a member of the SEIBR Community Service & Programs, Education, Technology, and MLS Committees as well as the chair of its Building Committee.
In addition to his charitable work through SEIBR, he is a volunteer at Versailles State Park and has worked to support the expansion of area bike trails and other quality of life projects.
About SEIBR
The Southeastern Indiana Board of REALTORS® is a local chapter of the Indiana Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS®. Founded in 1949 to enhance the professionalism of real estate licensees, the association encourages best practices and protects the right of homeownership. Membership includes more than 280 real estate licenses in Dearborn, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties.
Learn more at https://seibr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.