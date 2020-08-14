RUSH COUNTY – The Rush County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in northeastern Rush County shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday after a homeowner discovered an unknown male subject on their property. Upon further investigation, it was determined that this unknown person had been staying in a camper on the property.
Prior to law enforcement arrival, the suspect entered a nearby cornfield and fled the scene. The Rush County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Rushville Police Department, Indiana State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department and Knightstown Police Department. A heavy search of the area was conducted in an attempt to locate the male subject.
During the morning hours of Friday, Aug. 14, the suspect was located on US 40 by the members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect was identified as Mitchell T. Gard, 31, from Wayne County.
Gard was transported to the Rush County Sheriff’s Department where he admitted to his involvement in this incident. Gard was arrested for trespassing and remanded to the custody of the Rush County Jail.
“This case was resolved quickly due to the strong collaboration from all departments involved,” Detective Randy M. Meek said.
