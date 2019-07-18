Manus back at the office

GREENSBURG – A week after announcing that he is recovering well from knee surgery, Mayor Dan Manus officially made his return to the office earlier this week.
Manus told the Daily News last week that he “feels great” and was hoping to return to his office this week after having to work from home.
That plan came to fruition.
“I started going in this week in the morning,” Manus said. “Everything is going great. I’m really surprising myself.”
It was made it known during this month’s meeting of the city council that Manus had undergone knee surgery.
“Thank you to everyone for all the get well wishes I've received recently following my knee surgery. I sincerely appreciate it!” Manus said in a recent statement. “While I don't typically discuss personal issues in public, I'm making this exception because I serve in a public position and I appreciate your concerns.”
Manus also made his way out to the Decatur County 4-H Fair to meet with the public and engage in fair festivities.
“It was great seeing everyone from the community,” he said.
Manus said his first item on the agenda this week was to get to work on next year’s budgets as budget meetings are just on the horizon.
Manus previously thanked city employees and department heads as well as the community for their thoughts and prayers as he recovers.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
