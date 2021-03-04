RUSHVILLE - Rushville Public Library's Nicki Kirchoff announced some new items and programs available at the local library.
Kirchoff noted that RPL has more than 75,000 eBooks, audiobooks, digital magazines and videos available to download and stream. Individuals just need to download the Overdrive App or visit the RPL website at rushvillelibrary.com and click on eBooks. Visitors will need to type in their Evergreen Indiana library barcode number and their pin number to unlock hours of reading, listening, watching and streaming.
If you need assistance setting up your device, call or visit the RPL.
Here is a list of current youth programs available at RPL.
- PRESCHOOL AND TODDLER STORYTIME
March 11, 18; April 1 , 8, 15, 22, 29; May 6
9 to 9:30 a.m.
Ages: Infant — Kindergarten
Join Miss Pam for a fun story time adventure. There will be songs, books, fingerplays, crafts, visitors and more! This online story time will be posted on RPL’s website.
- SLEEPYTIME STORYTIME
March 9, 16, 30; April 6, 13, 20, 27; May 4
7 p.m.
Ages: Pre-4th
Finish the day in bed cuddled up with your little ones and have a quiet, cozy story read aloud to you before drifting off to sleep. This online story time will be posted on RPL’s website.
- MAKE AND TAKE
March, April, May
Grades: K—5
Stop by the library and pick up a Make and Take kit by the circulation desk.
The RPL is not forgetting about adult readers. Here are some opportunities for adults.
- INSTAPOT COOKING
March 6 | 10 to 11 a.m. | Adult | FREE
Learn Instant Pot basics while tasting terrific food. Purdue extension educator and Instant Pot enthusiast, Diane Stone will create delicious food for you to taste, all while demonstrating the ease and efficiency of this time saving kitchen gadget. Signups will be capped at nine participants.
- COFFEE AND CANVAS
April 17 | 10 a.m. to noon | Adult | FREE
We provide the coffee (or tea), art supplies and step-by-step instructions. Artists of all skill levels and experience are invited to sign up to create and take home a “springy” art project of their own. Signups will be capped at nine participants.
- MAKE A SUCCULENT PLANTER
May 8 | 10 a.m. to noon | Adult | $10
It may be too cold to get out into your gardens so how about designing and filling your own succulent planter (with succulents, of course). We’ll also learn how best to grow them in this DIY class. Signups will be capped at nine participants.
For more information on any of the programs at RPL, call 765-932-3496.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.